Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 3:

Schneider National, Inc. SNDR: This provider of truckload, intermodal, and logistics services a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

Schneider National, Inc. Price and Consensus

Schneider National, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Schneider National, Inc. Quote

Schneider National has a PEG ratio of 0.91 compared with 1.62 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Schneider National, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Schneider National, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Schneider National, Inc. Quote

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. NESR: This oilfield services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

National Energy Services Reunited Price and Consensus

National Energy Services Reunited price-consensus-chart | National Energy Services Reunited Quote

NESR has a PEG ratio of 0.31 compared with 0.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

National Energy Services Reunited PEG Ratio (TTM)

National Energy Services Reunited peg-ratio-ttm | National Energy Services Reunited Quote

Five Below, Inc. FIVE: This specialty value retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Five Below, Inc. Price and Consensus

Five Below, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Five Below, Inc. Quote

Five Below has a PEG ratio of 1.14 compared with 2.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Five Below, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Five Below, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Five Below, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

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Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.