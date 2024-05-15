Best Buy Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BBY

Looking at the chart above, BBY's low point in its 52 week range is $62.3001 per share, with $86.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.21. The BBY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »
Also see: Chemicals Dividend Stocks
FJA Videos
TKAI Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.