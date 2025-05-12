Bernstein Downgrades Target (XTRA:DYH)

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2025, Bernstein downgraded their outlook for Target (XTRA:DYH) from Market Perform to Underperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.16% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Target is 115,43 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 74,35 € to a high of 150,81 €. The average price target represents an increase of 34.16% from its latest reported closing price of 86,04 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Target is 111,290MM, an increase of 4.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,938 funds or institutions reporting positions in Target. This is an decrease of 96 owner(s) or 3.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DYH is 0.29%, an increase of 5.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.54% to 450,163K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 15,970K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,145K shares , representing an increase of 80.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DYH by 214.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,372K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,671K shares , representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DYH by 16.27% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,470K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,117K shares , representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DYH by 15.55% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,885K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,414K shares , representing an increase of 4.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DYH by 12.76% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 9,851K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,678K shares , representing an increase of 32.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DYH by 95.67% over the last quarter.

