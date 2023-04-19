Benchmark Reiterates Netflix (NFLX) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.85% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Netflix is $364.64. The forecasts range from a low of $217.15 to a high of $462.00. The average price target represents an increase of 12.85% from its latest reported closing price of $323.12.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Netflix is $34,642MM, an increase of 8.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.75.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rafferty Asset Management holds 55K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares, representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 4.25% over the last quarter.

Meridian Wealth Management holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 4.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 19.37% over the last quarter.

Markel holds 43K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JT Stratford holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 10.90% over the last quarter.

CFO - VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 73.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 371.61% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2985 funds or institutions reporting positions in Netflix. This is an increase of 146 owner(s) or 5.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NFLX is 0.64%, an increase of 8.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.69% to 426,776K shares. The put/call ratio of NFLX is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

Netflix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 195 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

See all Netflix regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.