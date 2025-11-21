Benchmark Maintains DeFi Technologies (DEFT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2025, Benchmark maintained coverage of DeFi Technologies (NasdaqCM:DEFT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 371.72% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for DeFi Technologies is $4.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.23 to a high of $7.25. The average price target represents an increase of 371.72% from its latest reported closing price of $0.99 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 123 funds or institutions reporting positions in DeFi Technologies. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 24.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DEFT is 0.10%, an increase of 15.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 49.73% to 53,715K shares. The put/call ratio of DEFT is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Weiss Asset Management holds 9,132K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company.

Cable Car Capital holds 5,310K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company.

Citadel Advisors holds 4,952K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares , representing an increase of 99.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DEFT by 13,253.82% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 4,384K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,923K shares , representing an increase of 56.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DEFT by 47.82% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,867K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares , representing an increase of 96.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DEFT by 1,948.81% over the last quarter.

