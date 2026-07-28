BellRing Brands Growth Drivers Face a Tougher Margin Recovery Path

BellRing Brands BRBR still has a solid demand backdrop in protein nutrition, wider retail reach and a pipeline of Premier Protein launches. Those growth drivers matter, but they are now operating against a tougher cost and promotional setup.

The investor debate is whether durable category growth can offset weaker sales quality, higher trade spending and a slower margin recovery path.

BRBR’s Protein Demand Remains Resilient

BellRing continues to participate in a category with visible consumer demand. In the fiscal second quarter, the wellness category grew 7%, while ready-to-drink protein increased 8% and ready-to-mix remained healthy.

Management expects the ready-to-drink protein shake category to grow at the low end of the high-single-digit range in fiscal 2026, primarily from volume. Premier Protein’s household penetration and repeat rate remained number one in ready-to-drink, while ready-to-drink household penetration reached 21.3% for the 52 weeks ended March 29, 2026.

BellRing Brands Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

BellRing Brands Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | BellRing Brands Inc. Quote

BellRing Brands Expands Beyond Club Retail

Premier Protein’s channel mix is becoming more balanced. In the fiscal second quarter, Premier Protein ready-to-drink consumption increased 3%, while consumption outside the club channel rose 15%.

Mass, food and eCommerce each grew in the high-teens range over the 13 weeks ended March 29, 2026, helping offset club weakness. Total distribution points for Premier Protein ready-to-drink increased 29% year over year to an all-time high, and expanded single-serve bottle availability could support trial, displays and reduced dependence on one retail format.

The Simply Good Foods Company SMPL is a relevant comparison because its Quest brand participates in nutritional bars, ready-to-drink shakes and other protein-oriented products. SMPL’s portfolio shows how active nutrition companies are trying to capture consumers across multiple eating and snacking occasions.

BRBR Innovation Targets New Protein Occasions

BellRing is also working to extend Premier Protein beyond its core shake occasions. Premier Protein Ultimate is positioned as a 42-gram protein ready-to-drink product for consumers looking for higher protein levels.

Premier Protein Sparkling Soda targets a different use case. The 15-gram protein can format is aimed at younger consumers and afternoon or mid-day consumption occasions, potentially broadening shelf presence beyond traditional shakes.

The trade-off is margin. Management acknowledged that early-stage innovation begins below core 30-gram shake margins because it lacks scale, though margins are expected to improve as volume builds.

Celsius Holdings CELH also reflects the broader consumer move toward functional beverages. While its portfolio is different from BellRing’s protein focus, CELH competes for active-lifestyle consumers and beverage shelf space, making it relevant to the same wellness-driven consumption backdrop.

BellRing Brands Faces a Margin Squeeze

BellRing’s near-term problem is that volume growth is coming with weaker sales quality. Softer non-promoted velocities, a higher mix of promoted volume and greater category promotional intensity have reduced pricing power.

Cost pressure is also hitting profitability. Protein inflation, higher freight costs, tariffs, unfavorable price mix and rising trade spending combined with an inventory-related charge to compress second-quarter margins.

Adjusted gross margin fell to 22.7% from 34.5% in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA declined to $53.8 million from $118.6 million, while adjusted EBITDA margin dropped to 9% from 20.2%.

BellRing currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



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BRBR’s Outlook Balances Strength and Risk

BellRing’s outlook remains a balance between long-term category strength and near-term execution risk. Management lowered fiscal 2026 net sales guidance to $2.325-$2.365 billion, or flat to 2% growth, and cut adjusted EBITDA guidance to $315-$335 million.

The revision reflects weaker Premier Protein baseline velocities, more muted demand-driver contribution, unfavorable mix, increased trade investment, freight and protein inflation, lower cost savings and reduced selling, general and administrative expense leverage.

A specific Zacks Rank is not assigned for BRBR here, and individual Style Scores, including the Value Score, Growth Score, Momentum Score and VGM Score, are also not specified. In the Zacks framework, the Rank is the primary timeliness indicator, while Style Scores help investors evaluate value, growth and momentum characteristics.

The Neutral stance captures that mixed setup. BellRing retains category relevance, strong brand metrics and distribution-led growth potential, but lower earnings visibility and margin pressure keep the recovery path less certain.

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BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.