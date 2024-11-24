News & Insights

Bell Financial Group to Acquire SelfWealth in $57.7M Deal

November 24, 2024 — 05:47 pm EST

SelfWealth Ltd. (AU:SWF) has released an update.

Bell Financial Group is set to acquire SelfWealth Ltd in a deal valued at approximately $57.7 million, offering SelfWealth shareholders the choice of cash or stock options. This acquisition aims to enhance BFG’s online broking business, significantly boosting its client base and portfolio value. The SelfWealth Board supports the proposal, which is contingent on customary approvals and conditions.

