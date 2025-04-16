Behind the Scenes of RH's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards RH (NYSE:RH), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RH usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for RH. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 38% leaning bullish and 38% bearish. Among these notable options, 10 are puts, totaling $394,330, and 3 are calls, amounting to $160,685.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $150.0 to $235.0 for RH over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in RH's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to RH's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $150.0 to $235.0 over the preceding 30 days.

RH Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/25/25 $4.2 $3.7 $3.95 $170.00 $80.9K 99 232 RH PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/02/25 $76.9 $73.2 $76.9 $235.00 $76.9K 10 10 RH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $45.3 $44.0 $44.0 $155.00 $52.8K 18 12 RH PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $59.7 $56.6 $57.7 $195.00 $46.1K 0 8 RH PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $55.0 $54.4 $54.4 $190.00 $43.5K 24 8

About RH

RH is a luxury furniture and lifestyle retailer operating in the $136 billion domestic furniture and home furnishing industry. The firm offers merchandise across many categories including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath, decor, and children and is growing the presence of its hospitality business with 22 restaurant locations, including RH Guesthouse. RH innovates, curates, and integrates products, categories, services, and businesses across channels and brand extensions (RH Modern and Waterworks, for example). RH is fully integrated across channels and is positioned to broaden its addressable market over the next decade by expanding abroad, with its World of RH digital platform (highlighting offerings outside of home furnishings), and with offerings in architecture, media, and more.

In light of the recent options history for RH, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is RH Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 436,236, the RH's price is down by -1.27%, now at $157.5.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 57 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for RH

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $335.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Guggenheim keeps a Buy rating on RH with a target price of $300. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on RH, which currently sits at a price target of $450. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on RH with a target price of $300. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on RH with a target price of $410. * An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on RH, which currently sits at a price target of $215.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

Latest Ratings for RH

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform Outperform

