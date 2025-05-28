Behind the Scenes of Delta Air Lines's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Delta Air Lines.

Looking at options history for Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $302,453 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $236,144.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $44.0 to $60.0 for Delta Air Lines over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Delta Air Lines stands at 3695.75, with a total volume reaching 2,239.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Delta Air Lines, situated within the strike price corridor from $44.0 to $60.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Delta Air Lines Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.55 $1.52 $1.52 $50.00 $107.6K 11.4K 788 DAL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $6.5 $6.4 $6.45 $49.00 $92.2K 6 143 DAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $3.95 $3.9 $3.9 $44.00 $86.6K 77 222 DAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $1.46 $1.44 $1.44 $60.00 $57.9K 7.4K 410 DAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $5.2 $5.15 $5.15 $50.00 $56.6K 3.2K 149

About Delta Air Lines

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries. Delta operates a hub-and-spoke network, where it gathers and distributes passengers across the globe through its biggest hubs in Atlanta, New York, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Seattle, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Delta has historically earned most of its international revenue and profits from flying passengers over the Atlantic Ocean.

In light of the recent options history for Delta Air Lines, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Delta Air Lines's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 5,483,504, with DAL's price down by -1.31%, positioned at $48.76.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 43 days.

What The Experts Say On Delta Air Lines

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $56.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Delta Air Lines, which currently sits at a price target of $46. * In a positive move, an analyst from UBS has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $66.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Delta Air Lines options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for DAL

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 UBS Upgrades Neutral Buy May 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for DAL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.