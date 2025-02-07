Behind the Scenes of Cheniere Energy's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LNG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 20 extraordinary options activities for Cheniere Energy. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 35% leaning bullish and 45% bearish. Among these notable options, 14 are puts, totaling $3,086,380, and 6 are calls, amounting to $229,568.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $160.0 to $230.0 for Cheniere Energy over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cheniere Energy options trades today is 798.33 with a total volume of 21,653.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cheniere Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $160.0 to $230.0 over the last 30 days.

Cheniere Energy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $3.1 $2.7 $2.95 $200.00 $1.4M 3.1K 5.0K LNG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $3.2 $3.0 $3.1 $200.00 $930.0K 3.1K 5.2K LNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.4 $7.2 $7.3 $200.00 $94.1K 414 72 LNG PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $15.5 $15.3 $15.3 $220.00 $87.2K 270 115 LNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $3.2 $3.0 $3.0 $200.00 $83.7K 3.1K 8.2K

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy owns and operates the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas terminal via its stake in Cheniere Partners. It also owns the Corpus Christi LNG terminals as well as Cheniere Marketing, which markets LNG using Cheniere's gas volumes.

In light of the recent options history for Cheniere Energy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Cheniere Energy Standing Right Now? With a volume of 715,023, the price of LNG is down -0.96% at $216.03. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Cheniere Energy

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $249.25.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Cheniere Energy, targeting a price of $253. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Scotiabank lowers its rating to Sector Outperform with a new price target of $242. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Scotiabank keeps a Sector Outperform rating on Cheniere Energy with a target price of $247. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Cheniere Energy with a target price of $255.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Cheniere Energy with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.