Bechtle AG Q3 Profit Declines; Revenue Up 2.2%

(RTTNews) - Bechtle AG (BC8G) reported third quarter earnings after taxes of 55.95 million euros, down 16.2% from a year ago. Earnings per share was 0.44 euros compared to 0.53 euros. EBIT was 80.75 million euros, a decline of 16.2%. Third quarter revenue was 1.51 billion euros, an increase of 2.2% from previous year.

"Overall, we are not satisfied with the third-quarter business development. Our SME customers—especially in our most important markets, France and Germany—remain reluctant to invest, but we are delighted by the growth exhibited by our international companies, which is further confirmation that our European M&A strategy is the right course to take," said Thomas Olemotz, CEO, Bechtle AG.

