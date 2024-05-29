Bear Alert: Bearish Options Trade Ideas for May 29th

A bear call spread is a type of vertical spread, meaning that two options within the same expiry month are being traded.

One call option is being sold, which generates a credit for the trader. Another call option is bought to provide protection against an adverse move.

The sold call is always closer to the stock price than the bought call.

As the name suggests, this trade does best when the stock declines after the trade is open.

However, there can be many cases where this trade can make a profit if the stock stays flat and even if it rises slightly.

Bear call spreads are risk defined trades, there are no naked options here, so they can be traded in retirement accounts such as an IRA.

Traders should have a bearish outlook on the stock and ideally look to enter when the stock has a high implied volatility rank.

Let’s take a look at Barchart’s Bear Call Spread Screener for May 29th:

As you can see, the screener shows some interesting Bear Call Spread trades on stocks such as IBM, VZ, CRM, TSLA, JNJ, PATH, UBER and CLF.

Below are the full parameters for this scan:

Opinion Rating: Sell greater than 1%

Days to expiration: 15 to 60 days

Monthly Expirations

Security Type: Stock

Volume Leg 1: 100

Open Interest Leg 1: 500

Moneyness Leg 1: -10.00% to 0.00%

Breakeven Probability: Above 25%

Volume Leg 2: 100

Open Interest Leg 2: 500

Ask Price Leg 2: Greater than 0.05

Let’s look at the first line item – a Bear Call Spread on IBM stock.

Using the July 19 expiry, the trade would involve selling the $170 call and buying the $175 call.

That spread could be sold for around $2.11 which means the trader would receive $211 into their account. The maximum risk is $289 for a total profit potential of 73.01% with a probability of 58.4%.

The breakeven price is $172.11. This can be calculated by taking the short call strike and adding the premium received.

As the spread is $5 wide, the maximum risk in the trade is 5 – 2.11 x 100 = $289.

The Barchart Technical Opinion rating is an 8% Sell with a weakening short term outlook on maintaining the current direction.

Let’s analyze the another trade – a Bear Call Spread on Salesforce (CRM).

This Bear Call Spread on CRM stock involves selling the $270-strike July call and buying the $280-strike call.

That spread could be sold for around $4.20 which means the trader would receive $420 into their account. The maximum risk is $5.80 for a total profit potential of 72.41% with a probability of 55.2%.

The breakeven price is $274.20.

The Barchart Technical Opinion rating is an 8% Sell with a weakening short term outlook on maintaining the current direction.

Note that CRM is due to report earnings on May 29th after the closing bell.

CRM is showing an IV Percentile of 89% and an IV Rank of 54.49%.

The Bear Call Spread Screener shows plenty of other potential bear call spread trade ideas on stocks like Verizon (VZ), Tesla (TSLA), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and UiPath (PATH).

Mitigating Risk

Thankfully, Bear Call Spreads are risk defined trades, so they have some build in risk management. The most the IBM example can lose is $289 and the maximum loss on the CRM trade is $580.

Position sizing is important so that a 100% loss does not cause more than a 1-2% loss in total portfolio value.

Bear Call Spreads can also contain early assignment risk, so be mindful of that if the stock breaks through the short strike and it’s getting close to expiry.

Please remember that options are risky, and investors can lose 100% of their investment.

This article is for education purposes only and not a trade recommendation. Remember to always do your own due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

On the date of publication, Gavin McMaster did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

