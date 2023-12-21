Beans Trading Lower through Midday

The front month soybean futures are trading 6 ¾ to 8 ¾ cents in the red, with Jan holding above the $13 mark. Soymeal futures are currently $0.20 to $3 in the red. Soybean Oil futures down by triple digits at midday.

The weekly Export Sales report showed 1.989 MMT of soybeans were sold during the week that ended 12/14. That was inline with estimates and included 1.3 MMT of sales previously announced. That lifted commitments to 35.36 MMT (1.3 bbu), which is 16.5% behind last year’s pace. USDA’s current S&D balance sheet has a 12% decrease in exports yr/yr.

FAS data showed 147,786 MT of soymeal was sold during the week that ended 12/14. That was down from 325k MT last week and was below expectations. Total soymeal exports reached 2.77 MMT – a 22% lead over last year. USDA reported a 5-wk high for soy oil sales as 3.1k MT were booked.

Celeres projects Brazilian soybean production will be 156.5 MMT in 2024, with key state Mato Grosso at 42.1 MMT. Some farmer estimates have Mato Grosso as low as 36 MMT, but there is some suspicion in the trade that they are talking their position.

Jan 24 Soybeans are at $13.01 3/4, down 6 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $12.49 3/8, down 6 5/8 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans are at $13.08, down 7 3/4 cents,

May 24 Soybeans are at $13.19 3/4, down 7 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.