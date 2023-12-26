News & Insights

Beans Rally Double Digits after Back and Forth Trade

December 26, 2023 — 09:47 pm EST

After a battle at the $13 mark, the soybean market rallied through the afternoon to close at or near the highs for the day with 6 to 14 cent gains. Soymeal futures also closed $3.60 to $4.80 in the black. Soybean Oil futures closed weaker with 43 to 62 point losses across the front months. 

Dalian No2 Soybean Prices gained 0.7% to 4,335 yuan/MT (~$16.82/bu) on Monday. No. 1 soybeans were also slightly higher.  

Weekly Inspections data showed 1.07 MMT (39.3 mbu) of soybeans were shipped during the week that ended 12/21. That set the season’s total at 22.252 MMT (817 mbu), which is 18.5% behind last year’s pace and 15.3% below the 5-yr average. 

 

Jan 24 Soybeans  closed at $13.13 1/4, up 13 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash   was $12.61 3/4, up 13 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans  closed at $13.19, up 12 3/4 cents,

May 24 Soybeans  closed at $13.28, up 11 1/4 cents,

