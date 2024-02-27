Beans Closed Mostly Weaker

Soybeans were down by 2 ¾ to 4 ¾, across the front months while the back months closed UNCH on the day. The May contract was up by as much as 16 cents for the session high. Soymeal futures were $3.10 to $6.60 weaker on the day. Soy oil futures held higher with 50 point gains across the front months.

Traders are looking for the Jan soy crush to come in at 196.6 mbu in the Friday Fats and Oils report. Soy oil stocks are figured to be 8% larger for the month at 1.982 billion pounds.

USDA announced a private export sale for 123k MT of old crop soybeans to unknown destinations.

Dr. Cordonnier released his preliminary US soybean supply estimates for 24/25, expecting a 52 bpa national average yield on 87.5m acres for a 4.5 billion bushel crop.

Brazil’s soybean harvest was marked at 40% complete by consulting firm AgRural, that was up from 33% at the same point last year.

Indonesia’s Palm Oil Association expects the 2024 biodiesel consumption will be between 12.5 and 13m kL from 12.2m kL last year. That could hinder palm oil exports, by up to 4%.

USDA’s weekly Export Inspections data showed 974,977 MT of soybeans were exported during the week that ended 2/22. That was down 316k MT from the week prior, but was up 209k MT from the same week last year. USDA also picked up over 100k MT of beans for past reports, taking the accumulated export total to 33.05 MMT – which remains 21.6% behind last year at this time.

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $11.31 1/4, down 4 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $10.81 3/8, down 3 1/2 cents,

May 24 Soybeans closed at $11.40 3/4, down 4 1/2 cents,

Jul 24 Soybeans closed at $11.51 1/2, down 3 3/4 cents,

