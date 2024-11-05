News & Insights

Beam Therapeutics Inc. Q3 Loss Misses Estimates

November 05, 2024 — 07:22 am EST

(RTTNews) - Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) reported Loss for third quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$96.668 million, or -$1.17 per share. This compares with -$96.088 million, or -$1.22 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.0% to $14.269 million from $17.193 million last year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$96.668 Mln. vs. -$96.088 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$1.17 vs. -$1.22 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $14.269 Mln vs. $17.193 Mln last year.

