Beacon Lighting Faces Compliance Challenge Over Director Filings

Beacon Lighting Group Ltd has acknowledged a delay in filing necessary paperwork regarding changes in director interests, potentially breaching ASX listing rules. The oversight involved the late lodgment of Appendix 3Y forms for directors Ian, Glen, and Prue Robinson. The company assures that future documentation will be submitted within the required timeframe to avoid similar issues.

