BCO Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Brinks Co (Symbol: BCO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $60.93, changing hands as high as $61.17 per share. Brinks Co shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BCO's low point in its 52 week range is $48.38 per share, with $73.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.21.

