BCE's Preferred Shares, Series AC, Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of BCE Inc's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series AC (TSX: BCE-PRC.TO) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.27), with shares changing hands as low as $16.72 on the day. As of last close, BCE.PRC was trading at a 32.04% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.
The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRC shares, versus BCE:
Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on BCE Inc's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series AC:
In Tuesday trading, BCE Inc's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series AC (TSX: BCE-PRC.TO) is currently up about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO) are up about 2.9%.
