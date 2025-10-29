Markets
BCE To Nominate Louis Vachon To Replace Gordon Nixon As Chair

October 29, 2025 — 09:36 am EDT

(RTTNews) - BCE Inc. (BCE), a Canadian communication company, said on Wednesday that Gordon Nixon will step down as Chair at the Annual General Shareholder Meeting on May 7, 2026.

Subsequently, the company intends to nominate its Director, Louis Vachon C.M., O.Q., as Chair, contingent upon his re-election as a director by BCE shareholders.

Vachon, who joined the BCE Board in 2022, is also a member of the Management Resources and Compensation Committee and Risk and Pension Fund Committee.

