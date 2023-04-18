BCB Bancorp (BCBP) Declares $0.16 Dividend

BCB Bancorp said on April 12, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 4, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 5, 2023 will receive the payment on May 19, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.52%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.41%, the lowest has been 3.16%, and the highest has been 6.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.89 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.24 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 236 funds or institutions reporting positions in BCB Bancorp. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 4.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCBP is 0.04%, a decrease of 1.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.67% to 7,535K shares. The put/call ratio of BCBP is 2.42, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.87% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for BCB Bancorp is $19.12. The forecasts range from a low of $17.68 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 64.87% from its latest reported closing price of $11.60.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for BCB Bancorp is $137MM, an increase of 17.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.89.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - Small-Cap Equity Portfolio Class I holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 5.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCBP by 4.87% over the last quarter.

VRTIX - Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 36K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing an increase of 5.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCBP by 2.59% over the last quarter.

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - NVIT Multi-Manager Small Cap Value Fund Class I holds 3K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 23K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCBP by 0.84% over the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 6K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 25.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCBP by 270.25% over the last quarter.

BCB Bancorp Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Established in 2000 and headquartered in Bayonne, N.J., BCB Community Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCBP). The Bank has 29 branch offices in Bayonne, Carteret, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Newark, Parsippany, Plainsboro, River Edge, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey, and three branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The Bank provides businesses and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.