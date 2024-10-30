News & Insights

BCAL Diagnostics Expands for BREASTEST® Launch and US Growth

October 30, 2024

BCAL Diagnostics Limited (AU:BDX) has released an update.

BCAL Diagnostics Limited is gearing up for the commercial launch of their breast cancer detection tool, BREASTEST®, with a new commercial license agreement with Sydney Breast Clinic. The company has also started operations in the US, establishing a subsidiary and securing research facilities, while continuing to enhance its intellectual property portfolio with patents and trademarks. With a cash reserve of $7.1 million and additional funds from R&D tax offsets, BCAL is poised for significant growth and market entry.

