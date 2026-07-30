Markets

BBVA H1 Net Profit Rises; Announces Extraordinary Share Buyback Program

July 30, 2026 — 01:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - BBVA (BBVA, BOY.DE, BBVA.MC, 1BBVA.MI) reported a net attributable profit of 6.05 billion euros in the first six months of 2026, an 11.1 percent increase year-over-year or up 10.0 percent at constant exchange rates. The company said the results reflect the strong performance of recurring revenue, supported by loan growth. Net fees and commissions rose 15.8 percent year-over-year, reaching 4.57 billion euros. Net interest income was 15.16 billion euros, up 20.3% from last year.

Second quarter net attributable profit was 3.06 billion euros, an increase of 11.4% from last year. Net interest income was 7.63 billion euros, an increase of 22.9% from prior year.

The Group said, in the first half of 2026, it made progress in implementing its 2025-2029 Strategic Plan and is on track to achieve the financial targets established for the 2025-2028 period.

BBVA announced the launch of a new 2 billion euros extraordinary share buyback program. The first 1 billion euros tranche will begin on August 5.

At last close on Bolsa de Madrid, BBVA shares were trading at 22.82 euros, down 1.85%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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