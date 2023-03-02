BBUS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the BBUS ETF (Symbol: BBUS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $70.66, changing hands as low as $70.56 per share. BBUS shares are currently trading off about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBUS's low point in its 52 week range is $62.56 per share, with $83.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.82.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.