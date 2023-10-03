BBJP Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the BBJP ETF (Symbol: BBJP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.17, changing hands as low as $48.78 per share. BBJP shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBJP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBJP's low point in its 52 week range is $39.87 per share, with $53.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.93.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.