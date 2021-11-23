BBIN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the BBIN ETF (Symbol: BBIN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $59.85, changing hands as low as $59.80 per share. BBIN shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBIN's low point in its 52 week range is $52.97 per share, with $62.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.95.

