Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the BBEU ETF, which added 28,700,000 units, or a 27.4% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF, which added 310,000 units, for a 34.4% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of SPVM, in morning trading today Marathon Petroleum is up about 1.4%, and Valero Energy is higher by about 1.8%.

VIDEO: BBEU, SPVM: Big ETF Inflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.