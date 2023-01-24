Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the BBEU ETF, which added 15,100,000 units, or a 23.3% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF, which added 10,900,000 units, for a 35.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of QVML, in morning trading today Apple is up about 0.5%, and Microsoft is higher by about 0.2%.

VIDEO: BBEU, QVML: Big ETF Inflows

