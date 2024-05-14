BBAG Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the BBAG ETF (Symbol: BBAG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.17, changing hands as high as $45.18 per share. BBAG shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBAG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBAG's low point in its 52 week range is $43.0309 per share, with $46.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.14.

