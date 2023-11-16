Baytex Energy Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BTE

In trading on Thursday, shares of Baytex Energy Corp (TSX: BTE.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.20, changing hands as low as $5.11 per share. Baytex Energy Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BTE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BTE's low point in its 52 week range is $3.83 per share, with $7.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.15.

