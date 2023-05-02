Bay Community Bancorp - (CBOBA) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Bay Community Bancorp - said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 25, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 will receive the payment on June 5, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.96%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bay Community Bancorp -. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBOBA is 0.70%, a decrease of 26.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.32% to 1,312K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 651K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 675K shares, representing a decrease of 3.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBOBA by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Siena Capital Partners GP holds 464K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JCSD Capital holds 160K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Grassi Investment Management holds 30K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Royce Micro-cap Trust holds 7K shares.

