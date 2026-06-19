Baxter's Unit Synovis MCA to Lead Global Rollout of the SHIYA Platform

Synovis Micro Companies Alliance, Inc. (Synovis MCA), a subsidiary of Baxter International BAX, recently entered into a multi-year distribution agreement with MediThinQ. Under the agreement, Synovis MCA will commercialize SHIYA, MediThinQ's next-generation 3D surgical visualization platform. The agreement aims to expand access to advanced digital surgical visualization technologies worldwide and support the evolution of microsurgery.

According to Michael Campbell, president of Synovis MCA, the company is honored to partner with MediThinQ as the global commercialization partner for SHIYA, a breakthrough digital surgical visualization technology. SHIYA aligns with the company's mission of being the microsurgeon's most trusted resource by delivering innovative solutions that are safer, efficient and effective.

BAX Stock Trend Following the News

Following the announcement, BAX shares gained 2.6% at yesterday’s closing. In the year-to-date (YTD) period, shares of the company gained 4.1% against the industry’s 24.1% fall. However, the S&P 500 has risen 9.7% in the same timeframe.

The agreement strengthens Baxter's presence in the growing market for digital surgical technologies. Through Synovis MCA's microsurgery expertise, strong relationships and presence across major international markets, SHIYA is expected to gain broader global adoption. By adding SHIYA to its portfolio, Synovis MCA enhances its ability to offer advanced solutions for microsurgical procedures while supporting the industry's transition toward technology-driven surgical environments.

BAX currently has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion.



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More on the News

SHIYA is a fully digital surgical visualization platform that combines a high-resolution 3D digital exoscope with up to 20x magnification and MediThinQ's proprietary wearable display, SCOPEYE. The platform allows surgeons to operate without traditional microscope eyepieces, improving ergonomics and enabling shared visibility across the surgical team.

Unlike conventional optical systems, SHIYA enables real-time capture, storage and sharing of surgical data, supporting future applications in artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and robotic-assisted surgery. The platform has already been used in more than 100 procedures globally and is supported by peer-reviewed research highlighting its clinical and ergonomic benefits.

The global rollout of SHIYA will be phased over time, with commercialization tailored to regulatory requirements and market readiness across different countries. Through this agreement, Synovis MCA will leverage its specialized commercial infrastructure and clinical expertise to accelerate the adoption of the platform worldwide.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Future Market Insights, the 3D imaging surgical solution market is valued at $172.6 million in 2026 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2026 to 2035.

Factors like the rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries, growing adoption of robotic surgery and high-quality 3D imaging, and increasing focus on patient safety and surgical outcomes are boosting the market growth.

Other News

Baxter continues to emphasize innovation as a key driver of long-term growth, underscored by recent product introductions such as the Dynamo smart hospital stretcher, Connex 360 connected-care platform, IV Verified automated medication labeling system and XR spine surgical table.

Baxter International Inc. Price

Baxter International Inc. price | Baxter International Inc. Quote

BAX’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, BAX has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are West Pharmaceutical WST, Globus Medical GMED and Biodesix BDSX.

West Pharmaceutical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, reported first-quarter 2026 earnings per share (EPS) of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

West Pharmaceutical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.9%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

Globus Medical, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.12, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1%. Revenues of $759.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.0%.

Globus Medical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.2%. GMED’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.3%.

Biodesix, currently carrying a Zacks Rank of 2, reported a first-quarter 2026 adjusted loss per share of 81 cents, which was 35.71% narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues of $26 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.3%.

BDSX has an estimated earnings growth rate of 36% for 2026. The company beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 25.6%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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