News & Insights

Markets
BAX

Baxter: Four-year Study Indicates Approx. 25% Lower Mortality With Use Of Theranova Dialyzer

May 29, 2024 — 09:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Baxter International (BAX) announced new data showing expanded hemodialysis, known as HDx therapy, enabled by Theranova dialyzer, was associated with an approximately 25% lower all-cause mortality risk for up to four years when compared to high-flux hemodialysis. The new data is from a 48-month observational cohort study involving 1,092 dialysis patients at 11 Baxter Renal Care Services Centers in Colombia.

"It is very exciting to see the results of this four-year study, indicating approximately 25% lower mortality for chronic kidney patients with the use of Baxter's Theranova dialyzer," said Peter Rutherford, vice president, Medical Affairs, Kidney Care, Baxter.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BAX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.