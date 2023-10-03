News & Insights

Markets
BAX

Baxter Appoints Joel Grade As CFO

October 03, 2023 — 09:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Baxter International Inc. (BAX), a medtech company, announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Joel Grade as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective October 18.

Grade is succeeding Brian Stevens, who was the interim finance chief after the previous CFO left in May.

Joel Grade had a 25-year career with Sysco.

Post the appointment, Stevens will transition to his prior role as senior vice president, chief accounting officer, and controller.

In pre-market, shares of Baxter are trading at $37.09 down 0.69% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BAX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.