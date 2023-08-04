Basilea Pharma Submits NDA For Antibiotic Ceftobiprole

(RTTNews) - Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd has submitted a New Drug Application to the FDA, seeking approval of its antibiotic ceftobiprole for treating patients in three indications: Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including right-sided infective endocarditis, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. The NDA submission includes clinical efficacy and safety data from the phase 3 studies ERADICATE (SAB), TARGET (ABSSSI), and a phase 3 study in CABP.

Ceftobiprole has been designated a Qualified Infectious Disease Product, which provides for a Priority Review within eight months from submission. Provided that the NDA submission is accepted, the company expects a decision by the FDA on the NDA in the second quarter of 2024.

Basilea is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Switzerland. The company plans to commercialize ceftobiprole in the US through a partner and plans to enter into such a partnership prior to the FDA's decision on the NDA.

