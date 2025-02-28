News & Insights

BASF Group FY24 Net Income Rises; Sales Down 5.3%

February 28, 2025

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - BASF Group (BFA.L, BASFY.PK) reported that fiscal 2024 net income came in at 1.3 billion euros, compared with 225 million euros in 2023. Earnings per share was 1.45 euros compared to 0.25 euros. Adjusted earnings per share was 3.51 euros compared to 2.78 euros.

EBITDA was 6.7 billion euros, compared with 7.2 billion euros. EBITDA before special items was 7.9 billion euros, a 2 percent rise. EBITDA margin before special items was 12.0 percent, compared with 11.1 percent. Excluding the revenues from precious and base metals, EBITDA margin before special items rose to 13.1 percent from 12.6 percent. Core businesses increased EBITDA before special items by 18 percent compared with 2023.

In 2024, sales were 65.3 billion euros, compared with 68.9 billion euros in the previous year.

In 2025, BASF Group expects EBITDA before special items to increase to between 8.0 billion euros and 8.4 billion euros.

The proposed dividend for 2024 business year is 2.25 euros per share.

