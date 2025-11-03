Barrington Research Maintains Asure Software (ASUR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, Barrington Research maintained coverage of Asure Software (NasdaqCM:ASUR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.31% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Asure Software is $13.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 54.31% from its latest reported closing price of $8.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Asure Software is 113MM, a decrease of 14.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 234 funds or institutions reporting positions in Asure Software. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASUR is 0.16%, an increase of 6.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.72% to 28,567K shares. The put/call ratio of ASUR is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Private Capital Management holds 3,901K shares representing 14.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,797K shares , representing an increase of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASUR by 7.18% over the last quarter.

Needham Investment Management holds 2,495K shares representing 9.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEAGX - Needham Aggressive Growth Fund Retail Class holds 2,495K shares representing 9.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,716K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JAVTX - Janus Henderson Venture Fund Class T holds 1,612K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

