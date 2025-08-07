Barrick Mining to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

Barrick Mining Corporation B is slated to come up with second-quarter 2025 results before the opening bell on Aug. 11.



The gold mining giant beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters and missed once. In this timeframe, it delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 12.5%, on average. It posted an earnings surprise of 20.7% in the last reported quarter. The company’s second-quarter performance is expected to reflect higher gold prices amid cost headwinds.



B’s shares have gained 31.1% over the past year compared with the Zacks Mining – Gold industry’s 55.2% rise.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

What Our Model Unveils for B Stock

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Barrick this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for B is +1.14%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second quarter is currently pegged at 47 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: B currently carries a Zacks Rank #1.

Factors Shaping Barrick’s Q2 Results

Higher gold prices are likely to have supported the company’s performance in the second quarter. Gold prices have racked up strong gains this year as worries over the global trade war have boosted safe-haven demand. Prices hit new highs driven by a surge in safe-haven demand amid the intense trade tussle, geopolitical tensions, a weak dollar and increased purchases by central banks. Prices of the yellow metal rocketed to a record high of $3,500 per ounce on April 22. While gold prices retreated from their April 2025 highs, they closed the second quarter above the $3,300 per ounce level. Gold prices rose nearly 6% in the second quarter.



Weaker production is expected to have impacted Barrick’s performance in the June quarter. The consensus estimate for production for the to-be-reported quarter stands at 783,000 ounces, reflecting a decline of around 17% from the year-ago quarter.



The company provided a tepid forecast for 2025, with attributable gold production expected in the range of 3.15-3.5 million ounces, excluding production from Loulo-Gounkoto. While a potential restart of the mine would provide an upside, this projection suggests a year-over-year decline from 3.91 million ounces in 2024. Higher production from Pueblo Viejo, Turquoise Ridge, Porgera and Kibali, along with stable performance across Carlin and Cortez, is expected to be offset by reduced production across Veladero and Phoenix.



Higher year-over-year production costs are likely to have weighed on the company’s second-quarter results. Its cash costs per ounce of gold and all-in-sustaining costs (AISC) increased around 16% and 20% year over year, respectively, in the first quarter. For 2025, Barrick projects total cash costs per ounce of $1,050-$1,130 and AISC in the range of $1,460-$1,560 per ounce. These projections suggest a year-over-year increase at the midpoint of the respective ranges. Increased minesite sustaining capital spending and higher labor and energy costs may lead to increased costs.

Basic Materials Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some companies in the basic materials space you may want to consider as our model shows they too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



Franco-Nevada Corporation FNV, scheduled to release earnings on Aug. 11, has an Earnings ESP of +0.91% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for FNV’s earnings for the second quarter is currently pegged at $1.10.



L.B. Foster Company FSTR, slated to release earnings on Aug. 11, has an Earnings ESP of +12.62% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



The consensus mark for FSTR’s second-quarter earnings is currently pegged at 52 cents.



Hudbay Minerals Inc. HBM, scheduled to release earnings on Aug. 13, has an Earnings ESP of +0.96%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HBM's earnings for the second quarter is currently pegged at 11 cents. HBM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

