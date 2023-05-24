Barloworld (BRRAF) Declares $2.00 Dividend

Barloworld said on May 22, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $2.00 per share ($4.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $2.95 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 23, 2023 will receive the payment on June 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.05 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 79.21%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Barloworld. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 7.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRRAF is 0.07%, a decrease of 19.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.49% to 17,802K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,621K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,586K shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRRAF by 23.16% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,474K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,483K shares, representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRRAF by 21.58% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,209K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,316K shares, representing a decrease of 4.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRRAF by 25.73% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,560K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,397K shares, representing an increase of 10.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRRAF by 11.10% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 1,220K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,304K shares, representing a decrease of 6.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRRAF by 23.05% over the last quarter.

