Barclays Upgrades Leidos Holdings (LDOS)

Fintel reports that on January 5, 2024, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.80% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Leidos Holdings is 122.66. The forecasts range from a low of 101.00 to a high of $142.80. The average price target represents an increase of 12.80% from its latest reported closing price of 108.74.

The projected annual revenue for Leidos Holdings is 16,269MM, an increase of 7.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.11.

Leidos Holdings Declares $0.38 Dividend

On October 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 15, 2023 received the payment on December 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share.

At the current share price of $108.74 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.40%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.51%, the lowest has been 1.19%, and the highest has been 2.39%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.19 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.58 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.42. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1186 funds or institutions reporting positions in Leidos Holdings. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 1.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LDOS is 0.24%, an increase of 8.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.99% to 120,706K shares. The put/call ratio of LDOS is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 4,884K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,959K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LDOS by 25.64% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,660K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,388K shares, representing an increase of 5.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LDOS by 17.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,271K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,266K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LDOS by 8.23% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND - BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND Investor A holds 3,975K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,900K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LDOS by 21.81% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,581K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,966K shares, representing a decrease of 10.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LDOS by 3.33% over the last quarter.

Leidos Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 38,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $11.09 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2020.

