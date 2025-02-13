Barclays Upgrades DuPont de Nemours (DD)

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2025, Barclays upgraded their outlook for DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.47% Upside

As of January 28, 2025, the average one-year price target for DuPont de Nemours is $100.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $82.82 to a high of $121.80. The average price target represents an increase of 22.47% from its latest reported closing price of $81.76 / share.

The projected annual revenue for DuPont de Nemours is 15,148MM, an increase of 22.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,125 funds or institutions reporting positions in DuPont de Nemours. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DD is 0.16%, an increase of 27.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.85% to 357,967K shares. The put/call ratio of DD is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 13,707K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,324K shares , representing a decrease of 19.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DD by 88.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,920K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,872K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DD by 4.41% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,934K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,731K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DD by 3.82% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,937K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,952K shares , representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DD by 56.93% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 9,584K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,284K shares , representing a decrease of 7.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DD by 5.81% over the last quarter.

DuPont de Nemours Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DuPont is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. DuPont applies diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, health and wellness, food and worker safety.

