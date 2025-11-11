Barclays Upgrades Bank of Hawaii (BOH)

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.34% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bank of Hawaii is $72.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $67.67 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 9.34% from its latest reported closing price of $65.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bank of Hawaii is 792MM, an increase of 16.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 589 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of Hawaii. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 4.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOH is 0.12%, an increase of 6.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.88% to 38,393K shares. The put/call ratio of BOH is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,374K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,460K shares , representing a decrease of 3.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOH by 6.30% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,156K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,181K shares , representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOH by 34.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,281K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,259K shares , representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOH by 11.06% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,009K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 956K shares , representing an increase of 5.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOH by 4.29% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 972K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 993K shares , representing a decrease of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOH by 10.28% over the last quarter.

