Barclays Maintains Regency Centers (REG) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Regency Centers (NasdaqGS:REG) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.83% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Regency Centers is $80.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $90.30. The average price target represents an increase of 13.83% from its latest reported closing price of $71.14 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Regency Centers is 1,278MM, a decrease of 17.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,165 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regency Centers. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 1.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REG is 0.25%, an increase of 10.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.47% to 214,659K shares. The put/call ratio of REG is 1.70, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 17,118K shares representing 9.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 10,369K shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,574K shares , representing a decrease of 11.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REG by 22.52% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,878K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,910K shares , representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REG by 11.50% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 9,418K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,034K shares , representing an increase of 4.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REG by 54.32% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,410K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,468K shares , representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REG by 2.89% over the last quarter.

