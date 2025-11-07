Barclays Maintains Optimum Communications (ATUS) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Optimum Communications (NYSE:ATUS) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.16% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Optimum Communications is $2.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $7.77. The average price target represents an increase of 36.16% from its latest reported closing price of $2.08 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Optimum Communications is 9,434MM, an increase of 9.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 336 funds or institutions reporting positions in Optimum Communications. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATUS is 0.09%, an increase of 23.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.76% to 320,422K shares. The put/call ratio of ATUS is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Empyrean Capital Partners holds 23,100K shares representing 8.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,100K shares , representing an increase of 12.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATUS by 12.66% over the last quarter.

Apollo Management Holdings holds 12,192K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 12,085K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 11,131K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,214K shares , representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATUS by 36.40% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 10,544K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,762K shares , representing a decrease of 21.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATUS by 38.24% over the last quarter.

