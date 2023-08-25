Barclays Maintains NL Industries (NL) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 25, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of NL Industries (NYSE:NL) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.47% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for NL Industries is 6.12. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 17.47% from its latest reported closing price of 5.21.

The projected annual revenue for NL Industries is 161MM, an increase of 0.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 157 funds or institutions reporting positions in NL Industries. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NL is 0.02%, a decrease of 17.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.60% to 6,304K shares. The put/call ratio of NL is 11.64, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 808K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 813K shares, representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NL by 0.83% over the last quarter.

NTHEX - Northeast Investors Trust holds 510K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aristides Capital holds 385K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 381K shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NL by 29.76% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 347K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 353K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NL by 14.87% over the last quarter.

DFQTX - U.s. Core Equity 2 Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 280K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NL Industries Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

NL Industries, Inc. is a diversified holding company. NL conducts its component products operations through its majority-owned subsidiary, CompX International, Inc., and owns a significant interest in Kronos Worldwide, Inc., a global producer and marketer of value-added titanium dioxide pigments.

