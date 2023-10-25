Barclays Maintains Microsoft (MSFT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 25, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.70% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Microsoft is 398.96. The forecasts range from a low of 287.85 to a high of $462.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.70% from its latest reported closing price of 330.53.

The projected annual revenue for Microsoft is 244,898MM, an increase of 12.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.41.

Microsoft Declares $0.75 Dividend

On September 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share ($3.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 16, 2023 will receive the payment on December 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.68 per share.

At the current share price of $330.53 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.91%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.10%, the lowest has been 0.72%, and the highest has been 1.95%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.29 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.66 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.34%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7072 funds or institutions reporting positions in Microsoft. This is an increase of 67 owner(s) or 0.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSFT is 3.77%, an increase of 5.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 38.42% to 5,881,323K shares. The put/call ratio of MSFT is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 231,883K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 230,422K shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSFT by 9.67% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 177,035K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 173,695K shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSFT by 9.04% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 159,904K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 166,036K shares, representing a decrease of 3.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSFT by 138.90% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 148,129K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 144,366K shares, representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSFT by 9.63% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 113,025K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94,618K shares, representing an increase of 16.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSFT by 25.86% over the last quarter.

Microsoft Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Microsoft enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

