Barclays Maintains Landstar System (LSTR) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Landstar System (NasdaqGS:LSTR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.57% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Landstar System is $142.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $124.23 to a high of $170.10. The average price target represents an increase of 17.57% from its latest reported closing price of $121.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Landstar System is 6,949MM, an increase of 44.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 905 funds or institutions reporting positions in Landstar System. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSTR is 0.20%, an increase of 3.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.01% to 48,436K shares. The put/call ratio of LSTR is 2.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,987K shares representing 11.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,084K shares , representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSTR by 38.95% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 1,884K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,633K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,655K shares , representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSTR by 80.07% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,420K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,243K shares , representing an increase of 12.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSTR by 2.93% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 1,200K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

