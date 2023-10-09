Barclays Maintains Dish Network Corp - (DISH) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Dish Network Corp - (NASDAQ:DISH) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 160.17% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dish Network Corp - is 13.01. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 160.17% from its latest reported closing price of 5.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Dish Network Corp - is 17,001MM, an increase of 6.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 747 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dish Network Corp -. This is a decrease of 194 owner(s) or 20.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DISH is 0.11%, a decrease of 42.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.89% to 306,744K shares. The put/call ratio of DISH is 2.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 39,291K shares representing 7.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,326K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DISH by 30.89% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 26,413K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,326K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DISH by 32.05% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 17,790K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 11,306K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,908K shares, representing an increase of 74.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DISH by 281.28% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 9,245K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,004K shares, representing an increase of 35.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DISH by 133.92% over the last quarter.

Dish Network Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first cloud native, OpenRAN-based 5G broadband network.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.