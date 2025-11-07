Barclays Maintains Appian (APPN) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Appian (NasdaqGM:APPN) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.45% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Appian is $34.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.45% from its latest reported closing price of $40.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Appian is 702MM, an increase of 1.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 391 funds or institutions reporting positions in Appian. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APPN is 0.17%, an increase of 8.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.36% to 38,979K shares. The put/call ratio of APPN is 5.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Abdiel Capital Advisors holds 7,715K shares representing 17.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,180K shares , representing a decrease of 31.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APPN by 28.78% over the last quarter.

Lead Edge Capital Management holds 1,625K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,528K shares , representing an increase of 5.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APPN by 0.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,307K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,256K shares , representing an increase of 3.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APPN by 3.80% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,145K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,172K shares , representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APPN by 8.01% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,003K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,002K shares , representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APPN by 7.52% over the last quarter.

