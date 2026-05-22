Barclays Initiates Coverage of Southern Copper (SCCO) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2026, Barclays initiated coverage of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.98% Downside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Southern Copper is $168.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $141.40 to a high of $246.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.98% from its latest reported closing price of $179.12 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Southern Copper is 9,900MM, a decrease of 31.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 848 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southern Copper. This is an decrease of 169 owner(s) or 16.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCCO is 0.15%, an increase of 22.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.93% to 78,331K shares. The put/call ratio of SCCO is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 8,611K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,378K shares , representing an increase of 25.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCCO by 62.44% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,861K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,611K shares , representing a decrease of 26.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCCO by 7.95% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,609K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,935K shares , representing a decrease of 12.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCCO by 44.32% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 2,456K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,677K shares , representing an increase of 31.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCCO by 59.12% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 2,309K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,536K shares , representing a decrease of 9.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCCO by 8.46% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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